As seen at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III last night, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan were shown in the stands scouting talent.

We noted earlier this summer that another Superstar Shakeup was in the works after SummerSlam, with PWInsider reporting that WWE was looking to have two shakeups per year instead of one big draft.

We first reported that John Cena would be moving to RAW after SummerSlam. Cena is only advertised for RAW events and pay-per-views going forward, with the exception being a SmackDown live event in Shenzhen, China on September 17th.

Bobby Roode is expected to be moving to the main roster after losing his NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III last night. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio last night that WWE officials are "super high" on Roode right now, and he is expected to be in the top 5 on whichever brand he is moved to. Meltzer added that WWE has been wanting him on "the main roster ASAP."

Shelton Benjamin recently signed with WWE and has been rumored to be joining the SmackDown brand.

Other talent rumored to be heading to the main roster include Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Hideo Itami, No Way Jose and The Authors of Pain.

