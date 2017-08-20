- For SummerSlam weekend, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon did a special meet and greet to help benefit Connor's Cure. Tickets were $200 each for a chance to meet the duo.

- SmackDown Announcer, Byron Saxton, turns 36 today. Other birthdays today include: Nick Miller of the NXT team, TM-61 (31), Tori (53), and Duke "The Dumpster" Drose (47). WWE said Happy Birthday to Saxton on their Instagram:

Happy birthday to #SDLive commentator, #ByronSaxton! #HappyBirthdayByron A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

- While preparing for his SummerSlam match against Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor came across a ride that was very demon-like. WWE has already announced that Balor's demon entrance would occur on tonight's PPV. Be sure to join us for live coverage starting at 5pm ET!

If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them....maybe you can hire The Demon-Team pic.twitter.com/FBjNpQy6Le — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 20, 2017

