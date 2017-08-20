- For SummerSlam weekend, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon did a special meet and greet to help benefit Connor's Cure. Tickets were $200 each for a chance to meet the duo.

- SmackDown Announcer, Byron Saxton, turns 36 today. Other birthdays today include: Nick Miller of the NXT team, TM-61 (31), Tori (53), and Duke "The Dumpster" Drose (47). WWE said Happy Birthday to Saxton on their Instagram:

Happy birthday to #SDLive commentator, #ByronSaxton! #HappyBirthdayByron

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on


Triple H On Who WWE's Biggest Competitor Is, If NJPW Is Forcing Them To Evolve
See Also
Triple H On Who WWE's Biggest Competitor Is, If NJPW Is Forcing Them To Evolve

- While preparing for his SummerSlam match against Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor came across a ride that was very demon-like. WWE has already announced that Balor's demon entrance would occur on tonight's PPV. Be sure to join us for live coverage starting at 5pm ET!


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles