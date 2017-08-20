- In the video above, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss talks about being "super excited" and "super nervous" for tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. When asked how she deals with nerves before a big match, she said she doesn't and she gets super nervous and paces a lot.

Paige replied, "Really soon promise!!! Miss you spooner!!!"

- Since 3MB broke up, all former members have found themselves wearing gold, with 2/3 of the group currently donning the top belt of their respective brands. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal congratulated Drew McIntyre for winning the NXT Championship last night at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III with this post on Instagram:

2014 released -----> 2017 Champions #relentless Congrats to the Kilted Cowboy @dmcintyrewwe #wwe #wwenxt #wwechampionship #nxtchampion A post shared by The Maharaja (@jindermahal) on Aug 20, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

