- In the video above, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss talks about being "super excited" and "super nervous" for tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. When asked how she deals with nerves before a big match, she said she doesn't and she gets super nervous and paces a lot.

- As noted, Paige turned 25 years old last week. This past weekend, Paige has been responding on Twitter to birthday wishes from a host of WWE stars including the Bella Twins, Natalya, Nia Jax, Sin Cara, Carmella and others. Billie Kay wished Paige a happy birthday and wrote, "it's been a long time since I've seen you, hoping that changes soon."

Paige replied, "Really soon promise!!! Miss you spooner!!!"

- Since 3MB broke up, all former members have found themselves wearing gold, with 2/3 of the group currently donning the top belt of their respective brands. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal congratulated Drew McIntyre for winning the NXT Championship last night at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III with this post on Instagram:

