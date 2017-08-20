- Above is a preview video of Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura's upcoming WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. Mahal was able to capture the title back at Backlash against Randy Orton, while Nakamura won the number one contender spot by defeating John Cena on SmackDown.

Mae Young Classic competitor Shayna Baszler spoke with MMA Fighting and commented on fellow Four Horsewomen, Ronda Rousey, potentially giving wrestling a try. Most recently, Rousey appeared at the Mae Young Classic to cheer on Baszler. On Rousey's transition, Baszler responded:

"Ronda's a natural athlete. Just learning a different rule set and bringing what she has from MMA would be the same, does her judo translate to MMA, will her MMA translate to pro wrestling? She's been pretty successful one way, and I think she'll be pretty successful the other way. Ronda's one of those people that when she learns something, she goes in hard. If she wants to pursue this, she should pursue this ...to where she would be one of the best, so we'll see."

- At yesterday's ROH War of the World UK event, ROH Champion Cody Rhodes mocked Daniel Bryan's "Yes!" taunt during his match against Sanada. Bryan has been talking more openly about returning to the ring, even if it's not for the WWE. Recently, his wife Brie Bella said she gave him the green light, if his health allowed him to do so. Earlier today, Bryan retweeted Cody's taunt:

