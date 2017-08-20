- As noted, Miz voiced his disappointment of not having an Intercontinental match at SummerSlam, blaming General Manager Kurt Angle, which you can see below. Above, Miz was asked about being vocal on social media towards the match he was booked in:
I blame @wwe #Raw General Manager @therealkurtangle for the #ICTitle NOT being defended at #Summerslam my goal has always been to make that title the most prestigious, most relevant title in all of sports entertainment. I think he saw I was succeeding at this goal and did what every head has tried to do. HOLD ME BACK. My message to you. Talent will always shine and your son is undeserving to even share the ring in a 6 man tag team match with me. I am Awesome. I proved it for the past 12 years and this will continue when I kick ur sons teeth in while the #Miztourage leaves the Hardys broken on the #Summerslam Kickoff show. More people will be talking about me by the end of that night. See ya Sunday!
- Asuka was able to narrowly escape with a victory against Ember Moon at last night's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event, continuing her 500+ day reign as champion. This morning she commented on how a rare solar eclipse is occurring on Monday and that she's lucky it wasn't on Saturday night. This is in reference to Ember's finisher (Eclipse), which Asuka was able to kick out of in their match.
a rare solar eclipse occurring next Monday, August 21...... !!— ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) August 20, 2017
I'm lucky it was not yesterday ????
- After last night's NXT TakeOver event, Sasha Banks came outside of her hotel to grab a pizza with numerous fans lining the sidewalks. Banks walked across the street, got her pizza from the delivery person and headed back into the hotel. Once the fans realized she wasn't going to acknowledge them, they all started to boo her. Tonight, Sasha will be challenging for Alexa Bliss' Raw Women's Championship. Be sure to join us for live coverage starting at 5pm ET!
