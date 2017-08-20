RauteMusik spoke with Braun Strowman at the WWE 2K18 event on Friday in New York City, as seen in the video above. During the interview, Strowman talked about if he would hunt with WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, who Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and himself will face later tonight at SummerSlam.

"That would be something that would be pretty cool," Strowman admitted. "I know that he's a very avid hunter and the same thing with me, I do it for food, it's a great source of nutrition. I don't trust what they sell you in the grocery store and stuff like that, and I know where I'm getting what I'm eating from. So, that's my biggest aspect on the hunting thing."

Braun was then asked if he thought he could drink as much the legendary drinker, Andre the Giant. Many wrestlers have told stories on how Andre could drink over 100 beers in one sitting. In response to being able to drink over 73 liters, Braun said he would not be able to compete with the WWE Hall of Famer.

"No where near 73 liters," Strowman said. "I don't mind pouring a couple back and stuff like that, but I have to be responsible, the public eye is always watching me. It's not 1970 anymore, everyone's got a cell phone, ya know, we behave when we're out in public."

