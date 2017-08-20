- Above is video of Samoa Joe backstage at WWE SummerSlam as he prepares to face Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event. Joe says he feels good and he's ready to shock the world. He knows his opponents will do whatever it takes to win but what they're willing to do doesn't even come close to what he will do.
- Stephanie McMahon posted this photo of the SummerSlam logo being displayed on the Brooklyn Bridge after WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" went off the air last night:
The #BrooklynBridge has never looked better! Thank you @barclayscenter and the LOC for bringing #SummerSlam back home.
