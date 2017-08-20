- WWE posted this video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss backstage for tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center. Bliss says she does what it takes to win, fair or not, because there's no fair in fighting, and Sasha Banks needs to understand that.

- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal tweeted the following on tonight's match with Shinsuke Nakamura:

If you really are "The Artist", you can paint a Masterpiece of The Modern Day Maharaja after I beat you Tonight @ShinsukeN #WWEsummerslam — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) August 20, 2017

