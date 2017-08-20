RauteMusik spoke with WWE Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss, at the WWE 2K18 event on Friday in New York City, as seen in the video above. During the interview, Alexa was asked about if she has real life beef with Sasha Banks, who she will be facing at SummerSlam.

"You know what? The way I see it, Sasha can think or say whatever she wants, as long as it fuels her fire for us to have a good match," Bliss said. "I'm fine with it."

The topic switched to Alexa's "broken elbow" trick that she pulls on opponents as a way to distract during a match. Alexa is able to bend her elbows in a way that looks like she's severely injured, which usually causes her opponents to pause for a moment, allowing her to strike. Alexa said that her elbows basically bend backwards, always have.

"Well my elbows just like bend backwards, they both do, they always have," Bliss admitted. "I always used to freak out my cheer coaches with it all the time, but it's just a little trick."

