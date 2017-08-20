- Above is tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, David Otunga, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

- Finn Balor tweeted the following teaser for tonight's SummerSlam match with Bray Wyatt. As noted, Balor will be bringing The Demon to face Wyatt tonight in Brooklyn.


- As seen below, WWE officials Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon and Triple H met with Barclays Center officials before SummerSlam hit the air this afternoon:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles