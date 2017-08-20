The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T welcome us. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out first with Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas as JoJo does the introductions. There are still a lot of empty seats as Cole shows us a large group of fans still waiting to get inside of the Barclays Center. Jason Jordan is out next, followed by The Hardys. They head to the ring together.

Matt Hardy starts things off with Axel and they go at it. Axel takes it to the corner but Matt fights out. Jeff Hardy tags in for some double teaming with Matt. Jeff with Poetry In Motion. Jeff takes Axel back down and dropkicks him for a 2 count. Jason Jordan tags in but Axel gets the upperhand and in comes Dallas.

Dallas works Jordan over but Jordan turns it around. Jordan with a dropkick for a 2 count. A "delete!" chant tries to get going as Jordan tags in Matt for a bit of double teaming on Bo. The babyfaces triple team Axel and Dallas. Jeff looks to keep it going on Dallas but Axel pulls him to safety. The Miztourage re-groups on the floor as we go to a break.

Back from the break and Jeff is in control of Bo. Jeff with a dropkick for a 2 count. Bo blocks a Twist of Fate but Jeff comes right back. Jeff goes to the top but Axel knocks him off. Bo stomps away on Jeff now. Miz tags in and keeps the boots to Jeff. Miz with a running boot to the face and a 2 count on Jeff.

Miz keeps control of Jeff and mocks Jordan, taking his time. Jeff kicks Miz away but Axel tags in and goes right to work on Jeff. Axel works Jeff over and drops a knee to the back before keeping him grounded. Jeff finally hits an inverted enziguri on Axel. Matt and Miz tag in now. Matt unloads into the corner. Matt with a clothesline to Miz and a bulldog, which also took out Bo. Matt also knocks Axel off the apron. Matt drops an elbow on Miz and covers for a 2 count. Miz blocks a Twist of Fate and goes for a Skull Crushing Finale but it's blocked. Miz comes back and drops Matt for a 2 count.

Miz with the "yes!" kicks to Matt now. Matt ducks the roundhouse and hits a Side Effect for a 2 count. Jordan and Axel come in next. Jordan takes control and unloads. Jordan drives Axel into the corner and tosses Bo across the ring. Jordan with more offense and a big throw to Axel for a 2 count. Bo drops Matt after sending Jason to the floor. Jeff makes the save but Axel tosses him to the floor. Jordan with a belly-to-belly on Axel. Miz tags himself in but Jordan didn't see it. Miz grabs Jordan in mid-move for a Skull Crushing Finale and the pin.

Winners: The Miztourage

After the match, The Miztourage celebrates as we go to replays. Miz raises the title and talks trash at ringside. There are still a lot of empty seats, especially at ringside.

