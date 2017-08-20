WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

We go to the ring with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on commentary now. Neville is out first as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We see how Neville recently lost the title on RAW. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa is out next with Titus O'Neil.

The bell rings and the "ah!" chant starts up. They lock up and Neville takes control. Neville drops Tozawa with a shoulder. Neville with more offense and an early pin attempt. Neville keeps control and lands a dropkick, yelling about how this is his ring. Tozawa comes back and dropkicks Neville to the floor. Tozawa says this is his ring as another "ah!" chant starts. Neville looks on from the floor as fans continue to find their seats.

Neville takes his time getting back in but Tozawa runs over him and unloads in the corner. Tozawa keeps control, hitting a kick to the chest and a senton. Tozawa runs the ropes but gets sent to the apron. Neville drops Tozawa over the top rope and sends him to the floor as Titus looks on. Neville comes out and sends Tozawa into the LED board at ringside. We go to a break.

Back from the break and Neville drops Tozawa with a dropkick. Neville goes to the top for another big shot for a close 2 count. Neville works Tozawa over and keeps him grounded now. Titus looks worried as he tries to rally fans for Tozawa. Tozawa fights up but Neville counters. Tozawa tosses Neville over the top rope. Tozawa runs the ropes and takes out Neville on the floor.

Neville makes it back in first but Tozawa is right behind him, fired up. Tozawa with a big forearm in the corner, and another. Tozawa goes for another but Neville swings and misses. Tozawa with more offense before dumping Neville on his face. The "ah!" chant starts again as Tozawa goes to the top but changes his mind when Neville moves out of the way. Neville dumps Tozawa to the apron. Tozawa springboards in but Neville catches him on his shoulder. Tozawa turns that into an octopus submission in the middle of the ring.

The hold is turned into a roll-up for a close 2 count. Tozawa comes right back with a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Tozawa drops Neville with a big kick to the ear. Tozawa charges but Neville drops him with an enziguri. Tozawa with a hurricanrana and another big kick. Both cruiserweights are down now. Titus encourages Tozawa. Neville goes to work on the previously injured shoulder of Tozawa now. Tozawa counters and rocks Neville with a right. Tozawa with a boot next. Tozawa drops Neville with another right. Titus tells Tozawa to go to the top and he does. Neville jumps up and cuts him off. They trade shots up top. Tozawa blocks a superplex and sends Neville to the mat. Tozawa goes for the big senton but Neville gets his knees up.

Neville goes back to the top as Titus yells at Tozawa to get up. Neville hits Red Arrow for the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Neville

After the match, Neville raises his title and stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Neville stands tall in the ring as Titus checks on Tozawa at ringside.

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam.

