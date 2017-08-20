Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion during tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show in Brooklyn.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:
The ?? is on a mission...@WWENeville makes his way to the ring for his #Cruiserweight Championship rematch against @TozawaAkira! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/5MNvaxEBDy— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
#205Live's NEW #Cruiserweight Champion @TozawaAkira is ready for his first title defense RIGHT NOW on #SummerSlam Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/VYxcTqElkf— 205Live (@WWE205Live) August 20, 2017
The @WWEUniverse chants "AH! AH! AH!" along with @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion @TozawaAkira as this one begins! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Ua5804rvqP— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2017
Your @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion @TozawaAkira is FIRED UP, but @WWENeville is still out to prove that this is HIS ring! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/QgWqpVI5X9— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
A concerned @TitusONeilWWE looks on as #TitusWorldwide's @TozawaAkira is in trouble against @WWENeville... #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/4F7Hk9GHDu— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
The #Cruiserweight Champion @TozawaAkira channeling his inner ??#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/MA8wV4VK0H— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2017
Just call him #KneesUpNeville! #SummerSlam @WWENeville pic.twitter.com/OIFsGDHARN— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
?? once again.@WWENeville is your NEW @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/NhHyPsLI5s— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
All it took was a #RedArrow, and @WWENeville regains his position atop the #Cruiserweight division on #SummerSlam Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/jGGzumyBI8— 205Live (@WWE205Live) August 20, 2017
