The latest betting odds for tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view haven't seen much change since the odds we posted this morning. There was one notable change, however.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has gone from a major favorite in her title defense against Natalya on tonight's show to a slight underdog. Natalya is now a -140 favorite, while Naomi is a +100 underdog. This morning, Naomi was a -930, while Natalya was a +510 underdog.

We will post any other major shifts in the betting odds as they happen. Our SummerSlam live coverage is underway here.

