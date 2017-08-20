SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos vs. The New Day

Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton are on commentary now. We go right to the ring and out comes The Usos. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day are out next. Kofi Kingston will watch from ringside as Xavier Woods and Big E defend. The New Day cuts promos on their history with Brooklyn and how they will win tonight.

Jimmy Uso starts off with Woods and drops him with a shoulder. Woods ends up getting the upperhand by overpowering Uso. Woods drops him and stares at his brother before covering for a 2 count. Woods with chops in the corner now after taking Uso's t-shirt off. Woods goes to the top but Jey Uso distracts him, allowing Jimmy to drop Woods in mid-air. We go to a break.

Back from the break and Jey is in control now. Woods looks for a tag but Jey cuts him off. Jey whips Woods hard into the corner and he goes down. Uso takes Woods to the top as Big E cheers his partner on. Uso goes for a superplex but Woods resists and fights back. Woods headbutts Uso back to the mat. Jimmy runs over and tries to nail Woods but he hits the ring post instead. Woods with a dropkick on Jey but he can't make the pin. Fans clap for The New Day.

Woods leaps for a tag but Jimmy knocks Big E off the apron. Jey grabs Woods and dumps the back of his neck into the turnbuckles. Jimmy keeps control as Jey comes back in and they double team Woods for a close 2 count. Jey talks trash as we get a replay. Uso keeps Woods grounded now. Big E continues shouting words of encouragement from the apron. Woods looks to make another tag but Uso slams him. Woods finally slams Uso on his face off a counter.

Big E finally gets the tag and unloads on Jey. Big E runs the ropes but Jey nails an enziguri. Big E catches Jey and drives him into the mat for a close 2 count. Big E ends up powerbombing Woods into Jey. Woods stands up with Big E on his shoulders and tosses him onto Jey for another close pin attempt. Big E and Kofi rally the fans. Jimmy with a close 2 count on Big E. The Usos double team Big E now and hit a big double spinebuster for a close 2 count. Jimmy with a big right hand and the Umaga splash in the corner. Woods tags in and hits Jimmy. The New Day with a big double team Backstabber but Uso still kicks out at 2.

Woods with chops to Uso as they get to their feet. Jimmy cuts Woods off but Woods comes right back and unloads on him. Jey tags in but Woods doesn't see it. Woods still takes Uso out and leaps to the floor for the other brother. Big E is left along in the ring. He runs the ropes for a dive but Uso kicks him in the head. The Usos roll Woods back into the ring and go up top for the double splash but Big E takes one of them out. Uso nails a splash but Woods kicks out at 2. Fans rally for The New Day now. Woods counters a move and applies a submission on Jey. Jimmy crawls in the ring but Big E grabs his leg and pulls him to the floor. Jimmy decks Big E. The submission is turned into a 2 count. Woods with a Shining Wizard for another close 2 count.

Woods waits for Jey to get up, yelling at him. Woods knocks Jimmy off the apron as he approaches. Woods goes for the Honor Roll but Jey catches him on his shoulders. Woods gets the upperhand and tags in Big E. Woods with a big DDT to the floor on Jimmy. Big E scoops Jey on his shoulder and Woods goes to the top for the Midnight Hour but Jimmy breaks the pin up just in time. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Woods knocks Jimmy out of the ring with a right hand. Jey launches Woods from the ring out to the floor and Jimmy catches him in a huge Samoan Drop on the way down to the floor. Jimmy launches Kofi into the steel steps. Big E spears Jimmy from the apron. Big E rolls Jey back into the ring and scoops him for the Big Ending but Jimmy tags in. They double team Big E with several superkicks. The Usos go to the top for the double team splash as Big E is down in the middle of the ring. They hit the splash and cover for the win and the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Usos

After the match, The Usos celebrate and stand tall as we go to replays. The Usos leave with the titles as The New Day looks disappointed.

