The Usos defeated The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods to become new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show in Brooklyn.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
?? SINCE DAY 1??#SummerSlam @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/1nqbYxqTMA— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
#TheNewDay is DECKED OUT for the #BiggestPartyOfTheSummer! #SummerSlam @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/zJf07FrJ35— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2017
Can #TheNewDay remain "YOUR #SDLive @WWE #TagTeamChampions"?! Let's find out... #SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/Aqln7UzLlV— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
The @WWEUsos seem pretty pleased with their effort thus far... #SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/S7umqbbM6h— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2017
Could THIS prove to be the break #TheNewDay needs in this match for the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles?! #SummerSlam @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/yFfxSWobF5— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
#TheNewDay feels right at home in Brooklyn's @barclayscenter as @XavierWoodsPhD controls the pace against @WWEUsos! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/atV8C9QMlq— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
The @WWEUsos = ?? as they remain in control of #SDLive #TagTeamChampions #TheNewDay! #SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/n1usbrMwGE— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
Every now and then, you just WANT to receive a Powerbomb, and @XavierWoodsPhD knows that... #SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/YL7cp5i3pk— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2017
The @WWEUsos just pressed ? on @WWEBigE! #SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/qjEsDhlW8O— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
EVERYONE watching this match right now = @TrueKofi#SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/X36vtd2sV9— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
It's DAY ONE...of the @WWEUsos' SECOND reign as #SDLive #TagTeamChampions! WHAT A MATCH on #SummerSlam Kickoff! #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/N6xwdre0ZP— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
