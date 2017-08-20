John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

We go right to the ring and out first comes John Cena as some fans sing their own version of his theme song. We see some of the international announce teams at ringside. Baron Corbin is out next.

The bell rings and Cena goes out to the announcers to talk some trash about Corbin. Corbin comes out but Cena goes back in. Fans do dueling chants now. They lock up and go at it. Cena starts with a headlock. Corbin ends up turning it around and beating Cena down as he talks trash. The referee warns Corbin and fans boo.

Corbin dominates and hits a huge clothesline for a close 2 count. Corbin with more offense and some trash talking. Cena jumps up and looks to make a comeback but Corbin shuts him down for another 2 count. Corbin stands over Cena and yells at him. Corbin yells out at the crowd now. Corbin keeps Cena grounded. Corbin breaks the hold to talk trash to the fans. Cena comes back and hits a dropkick but Corbin shuts him down again. A "where's your briefcase?" chant starts up. Cena ducks a clothesline and takes Corbin down with the shoulder tackle. Cena hits his signature moves for the comeback now.

Cena calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Corbin rolls out of the way. Corbin goes under the bottom rope and runs back in, catching Cena with a big chokeslam backbreaker for a 2 count. They end up on the second rope for a test of strength. Cena headbutts Corbin to the mat. Cena hits a tornado DDT. Cena calls for another Five Knuckle Shuffle and hits it this time. Corbin gets up and Cena scoops him for the Attitude Adjustment but Corbin counters and hits Deep Six for a 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Corbin continues to aggressively beat Cena around. Corbin tries to run out and back in again but Cena floors him with a big clothesline. Cena goes on and hits an Attitude Adjustment for the win.

Winner: John Cena

After the match, Cena's music hits as he stands tall. We go to replays. We come back to Cena greeting some special guests that are sitting behind the announcers. Cena also stops and hugs Betty Skaaland, widow to WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Skaaland. Cena makes his exit.

