- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show as the new Colonel from WWE sponsor KFC. HBK came out dressed as The Colonel and danced around for a quick segment, which you can see above.
The #BiggestPartyOfTheSummer is upon us! #SummerSlam is now streaming LIVE from Brooklyn's @barclayscenter on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/3mLvsDYdkM— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
- As noted, The New Day lost the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on tonight's SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. The New Day's special gear was done as a tribute to Marvel's Red Lantern. You can check out the gear below:
Can #TheNewDay remain "YOUR #SDLive @WWE #TagTeamChampions"?! Let's find out... #SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/Aqln7UzLlV— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
