SmackDown Women's Title Match: Natalya vs. Naomi

Back from a break and out comes Natalya first. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi is out next as Greg Hamilton does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it. Natalya with offense early on but Naomi jumps up and runs her over. Naomi runs and slides on her knees, smacking Natalya in the face. Natalya goes to the floor for a breather. Naomi ends up hitting a Blockbuster from the steel steps. The referee counts as we get a replay of the Blockbuster. They come back in and Naomi sells a leg injury. Natalya catapults Naomi from the apron into the steel of the turnbuckle. Naomi falls to the floor and Natalya stands tall in the ring. Natalya goes back to the floor and works Naomi over as the referee counts.

Natalya brings it back into the ring and keeps control. Natalya slams Naomi by her head and stands tall. Natalya stomps away in the corner. We see Carmella and James Ellsworth watching backstage. Natalya with more offense and a pin attempt. Natalya laughs as she has her way with Naomi. Naomi comes back with kicks but Natalya overpowers and slams her for another 2 count. Natalya tells the crowd to shut up and keeps control of Naomi. Natalya with an abdominal stretch now. Natalya ends up hitting a big discus clothesline for a 2 count.

Naomi finally fights back after creating an opening. Natalya goes for another discus but Naomi drops her with a kick. Naomi drops Natalya on her face and covers for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Naomi slingshots in with a big leg drop for a 2 count. Natalya ends up getting the Sharpshooter locked after they trade holds. Naomi breaks it. Naomi with more offense but Natalya gets another Sharpshooter locked. Naomi taps and Natalya gets the title.

Winner and New SmackDown Women's Champion: Natalya

After the match, Natalya takes the title and celebrates. We go to replays. We come back to Natalya taunting an emotional Naomi with the title. Natalya makes her exit and raises the title high.

