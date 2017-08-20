Natalya defeated Naomi to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
ON YOUR FEET, @WWEUniverse... it's time to FEEL THE GLOW! #SummerSlam @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/DNPGhiVgyJ— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
The #QueenOfHarts graces @WWENetwork as @NatbyNature prepares to meet @NaomiWWE for the #SDLive #WomensTitle at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/Dd6HoDZhAe— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 20, 2017
The #SDLive #WomensTitle is about to be decided as @NaomiWWE defends against @NatbyNature at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/VAKoJ8xRWx— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2017
#SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE is breaking out the new tricks early! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/K01TS6kbYJ— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
There she is... Ms. #MITB... What's going through her mind?#SummerSlam @CarmellaWWE @realellsworth pic.twitter.com/LV3oMPPlAE— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Getting stretched? Painful.— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
Getting stretched by a HART? Excruciating!#SummerSlam @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/dfXT2cZDkB
She calls herself the GLOWSTOPPER for a reason!@NatbyNature is taking it to the #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE... #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/FYK7HCl1V8— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
The #Sharpshooter... it's a @SummerSlam tradition! @NatbyNature @BretHart #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/BJfaqKzONj— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2017
Another Hart family memory at #SummerSlam as @NatbyNature forces @NaomiWWE to TAP OUT, becoming the NEW #SDLive #WomensChampion! pic.twitter.com/eChDQM0gcA— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Another. New. Champ. #SummerSlam @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/1JeXegiHVX— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Things are nothing short of VICIOUS between #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE & @NatbyNature! #SummerSlam @DiGiornoPizza #CrispyPanPizza pic.twitter.com/VNVOiXz8GA— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Congratulations to the NEWWWW #SDLive #WomensChampion @NatbyNature! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/f7kUj2WRdV— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.