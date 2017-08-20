Randy Orton vs. Rusev

We go back to the ring and out comes Randy Orton. Orton poses in the corner but here comes Rusev from behind.

Rusev attacks Orton and takes him outside, launching him into the barrier. Rusev destroys Orton and brings it back into the ring. The referee checks on Orton and Rusev waits. Orton is slow to get to his feet but he gets up and the bell rings.

Rusev charges at Orton but Orton immediately catches him in the RKO for the squash win.

Winner: Randy Orton

After the match, Orton recovers as his music hits. Orton poses in the corner while Rusev is down on the mat. We go to replays. We come back to Orton posing as Rusev recovers.

