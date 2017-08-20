RauteMusik spoke with Seth Rollins earlier this weekend, as seen in the video above. Tonight, Rollins will team up with former Shield member Dean Ambrose to take on the Raw Tag Team Champions, Cesaro and Sheamus. During the interview, Rollins talked about if Ambrose and himself would come out to help Roman Reigns in his Fatal 4-Way Match.

"Nah, Ambrose and I are focused on winning the tag team championships come Sunday," Rollins said. "Roman's got his own business to tend to. I wish I could say there was some 'master plan' for The Shield to come back at SummerSlam, but that's not gonna happen. That's not in the cards."

Rollins was then asked if he felt like a Shield reunion would help Roman Reigns become more accepted as a babyface by the WWE Universe. Although it varies from city to city, the response for Reigns is mixed at best, and getting booed out of the building, at worst. Rollins didn't think their association was needed by Reigns.

"I don't know. Roman works hard, every single day, busting his butt, having great matches, being a very entertaining character on television, and he seems to be doing just fine for himself," Rollins responded. "I don't think that associating me and Ambrose with him is gonna- the man has main evented three WrestleManias in a row, you know what I mean? What help does he need from us?"

