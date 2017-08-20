We see Sasha Banks backstage walking. Bayley approaches her, gives her a hug and wishes her good luck. Some fans in the arena boo Bayley.

We go to the ring and out first comes Sasha Banks. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

They lock up and go at it, taking turns on each other. Sasha takes control but Bliss comes back and hits a cross-body. They trade pin attempts. Bliss ends up taking control and aggressively working Banks over. More offense by Bliss. Bliss holds Sasha's head, talks trash in her face and slams her to the mat. Bliss goes to the top but Sasha cuts her off with a right. Bliss chokes Banks from the top and drops her to the mat. Bliss goes on and hits double knees for a 2 count.

Bliss also hit a moonsault in that last sequence. She keeps control and goes for another pin attempt. Bliss keeps Sasha grounded now as the referee checks on her. Sasha rolls Bliss up for 2. They get right up and Bliss nails a clothesline for a 2 count. Sasha looks to turn it around in the corner but Bliss chokes her from the corner again. Banks fights her and slams her to the mat. Banks with a sliding knee to the face.

Banks makes a comeback and hits a dropkick plus more offense. Bliss kicks out at 2 and shows some frustration. Bliss looks to come back and talks trash but Banks drops her with a kick. Banks ends up sending the back of Bliss' head into the turnbuckles. Sasha unloads in the corner and hits double knees for a close 2 count. Banks blocks Alexa's DDT and hits a Backstabber. Banks applied the Banks Statement but Bliss gets the bottom rope and goes to the floor for a breather. Bliss pulls the apron cover, causing Sasha to fall out to the floor on her shoulder. Bliss keeps control and Sasha takes another bump to the injured shoulder. Bliss returns to the ring as the referee counts.

Banks makes it back in before the 10 count but Bliss goes right to work. Bliss keeps control and goes to the top for Twisted Bliss but Banks still kicks out at 2. Bliss throws a little tantrum as we get a replay. Banks counters and drops Bliss into the Banks Statement but can't get it hooked. They tangle and Sasha goes back to the Banks Statement. Bliss taps out.

Winner and New RAW Women's Champion: Sasha Banks

After the match, Banks stands tall and celebrates with the title as we go to replays. We come back to The Boss celebrating her win.

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. To access our full SummerSlam coverage, click here.

