Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new RAW Women's Champion at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Sasha is now a four-time RAW Women's Champion. Bliss won the title back on April 30th, defeating Bayley at the WWE Payback pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:

