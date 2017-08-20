Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

We go to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt. The lights go out and the graphics turn red as we hear someone start singing "In His Hands" in the arena. The grand entrance begins as Finn Balor comes out with his Demon King gimmick, paint and all. Balor creeps into the ring as Wyatt looks on from ringside.

Wyatt goes to the floor early on and the referee counts. Wyatt comes back in and they go to lock up but Wyatt smacks Balor. Balor stares him down and goes to work with kicks and punches. Finn keeps control and drops Wyatt with quick strikes. Wyatt goes to the floor but Balor runs around the ring and knocks him down. Balor brings it back into the ring as fans chant his name. Wyatt turns upside down in the corner and taunts Balor. Balor comes right back and takes Wyatt down, hitting him with more kicks.

Balor ends up launching himself over the top, taking Wyatt down as Balor continues to dominate. Balor looks to go up for a Coup de Grace but Wyatt turns it around from the floor. Wyatt hits a suplex to the floor. The referee counts as they go at it on the floor. Wyatt rolls Balor back into the ring and keeps control. Wyatt drives Balor's shoulder to the mat from the top. Wyatt with a knee to the spine before keeping Balor grounded. Wyatt sends Balor into the corner and goes for Sister Abigail but it's blocked. Balor drops Wyatt and nails the stomp to the chest.

Wyatt runs into boots in the corner. Balor drops Wyatt with an overhead kick. They run the ropes and Balor keeps control. Wyatt goes to the floor and Balor dropkicks him from the apron. Balor with a big running kick to the face from the apron. The referee counts Wyatt now. Balor nails a big stomp from the apron to the back of the neck on the floor. Balor brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Balor has to roll through. Balor counters Sister Abigail again. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor charges but Wyatt kicks him in the face. Wyatt plants Balor into the mat for another 2 count.

Wyatt with more offense and a running senton for a 2 count. Balor comes back and slams Wyatt for an elbow to the chest. Wyatt kicks out at 2. Wyatt goes back to the floor for a breather. Balor charges and kicks Wyatt into the barrier. Balor brings it back into the ring and waits. Wyatt nails a big clothesline instead but Balor kicks out at 2. Wyatt turns upside down again but it does nothing to Balor. Balor stares him down. Balor with a Slingblade and a corner dropkick. Balor goes back to the top and hits Coup de Grace for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

After the match, Balor crawls over and stares at Wyatt before standing tall as his music hits. We get replays as Balor does his exit.

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam.

