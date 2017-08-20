RAW Tag Team Title Match: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. Seth Rollins is out first for his team, wearing new red and black gear. Dean Ambrose is out next.

Ambrose starts things off with Cesaro and they go at it. Sheamus tags in after a quick tangle. Ambrose and Sheamus lock up. Sheamus takes Ambrose down. More back and forth now. Rollins comes in but Cesaro tags in and they double team him in the corner. Ambrose tags in and they double team Cesaro now. Ambrose with a 1 count. Cesaro unloads on Ambrose bu Ambrose knees him in the gut. Rollins tags in for more nice double teaming on Cesaro. Sheamus comes in but they double team him as well. Ambrose and Rollins clear the ring and stand tall. Sheamus and Cesaro regroup on the floor.

Cesaro sends Ambrose to the floor, allowing Sheamus to floor Ambrose with a Brogue Kick on the floor. Rollins sends Cesaro out. Rollins runs the ropes for a dive but the champs catch him and launch him onto the floor.

The champs bring it back into the ring and work Rollins over. Rollins finally turns it around but Ambrose is still down on the floor from the Brogue Kick. Sheamus grabs Rollins and hits a suplex for a 2 count. There's a beach ball being thrown around the arena, causing Cesaro to run into the crowd and rip the ball up. The crowd goes wild. Cesaro comes back and tags in with a suplex on Rollins for another 2 count. Sheamus tags back in. Ambrose finally comes back to the apron. Rollins ends up sending Cesaro to the floor. Cesaro lands hard and sells a knee injury. Sheamus tags in and stops Rollins from tagging. Sheamus goes for a cheap shot but Ambrose avoids it. Rollins gets double teamed on the floor now.

Ambrose goes to the top and nails a big elbow on all three of the other Superstars as they double teamed Rollins. Ambrose finally gets the tag and unloads on Cesaro. Ambrose also gets a shot in on Sheamus. Cesaro rolls Ambrose up for 2. Ambrose with a swinging neckbreaker. More back and forth until Ambrose and Rollins clear the ring. They run the ropes and nail a pair of suicide dives on their opponents. Rollins nails a Slingblade in the ring on Cesaro as Ambrose holds Cesaro. Cesaro kicks out at 2.

More back and forth now. Ambrose blocks a Neutralizer from Cesaro. Ambrose and Cesaro go at it. Sheamus ends up on top but they double team him. Ambrose nails a superplex. Rollins follows up with a Frogsplash to Sheamus but Cesaro breaks the pin. Sheamus ends up fighting off a double team. They turn it around and beat him down in the corner. Rollins and Ambrose stand tall. They take Sheamus to the second rope for a Shield-style powerbomb. Cesaro runs in and they drop Sheamus without hitting it. Sheamus rolls Ambrose up for 2. Sheamus with a tilt-a-whirl slam on Ambrose for a 2 count.

Cesaro with a cross-body from the top on Ambrose but he can't get the pin. Cesaro blocks Dirty Deeds and hits the Cesaro Swing. Cesaro applies the Sharpshooter next. Cesaro tightens the hold and pulls Ambrose away from the rope. Sheamus with a rolling senton to Rollins on the floor. Cesaro stops a counter and keeps Ambrose down, transitioning into a Crossface submission. It's finally broken. Sheamus with a cheap shot to Ambrose. Sheamus tags in for a double team clothesline out of the corner. Sheamus covers for a close 2 count. Cesaro tags in and hit a double Celtic Cross but Cesaro's pin is broken by Rollins running in.

Sheamus and Cesaro stomp away on Rollins now. They dump Rollins to the floor. Ambrose sits up on his knees and tells them to bring it. Cesaro attacks Ambrose and unloads. Sheamus joins in. Sheamus and Cesaro go for an assisted White Noise but Rollins comes in with a hurricanrana to Cesaro from the top, sending him into Sheamus. Rollins superkicks Cesaro. Rollins with big shots to Sheamus in the middle of the ring, a superkick and a jumping knee. Ambrose nails Dirty Deeds on Sheamus for the win and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

After the match, Rollins and Ambrose celebrate and embrace in the middle of the ring. We go to replays. We come back to the former Shield members celebrating with the titles as Sheamus and Cesaro look on from the ramp. Rollins and Ambrose bump fists before going back to the corners to pose.

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam.

