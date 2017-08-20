Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Rollins previously held the WWE Tag Team Titles with Roman Reigns but this is his first run with the red brand titles. This is the first tag team title reign for Ambrose. Sheamus and Cesaro won the titles from The Hardys back in June at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:

It's OK...@WWERollins knows by now that this comes with the territory when teaming with @TheDeanAmbrose! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/4ZfhpOOWF1 — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 21, 2017

There was so much force behind this Clothesline, it even turned @TheDeanAmbrose inside-out! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/c0pcs52ANk — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017

We've seen the #Sharpshooter work to perfection already once tonight...

Can @WWECesaro make it happen again here?! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/u6IstOdRzF — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 21, 2017

