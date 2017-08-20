Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:
The #RAW #TagTeamTitles are about to be decided at #SummerSlam...and here come your CHAMPIONS @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus! pic.twitter.com/udk04eUlz8— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
Friendship goals...#SummerSlam @WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/raUzalVtV7— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 21, 2017
BURN IT DOWN! @WWERollins is LIVE in Brooklyn! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/camzW6Araz— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 21, 2017
Together they stand. Side by side. Once again.— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
Can @TheDeanAmbrose & @WWERollins capture the #RAW #TagTeamTitles? #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/zRoYb12mnL
The #RAW #TagTeamChampions @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus reminding @WWERollins why they are #TheBar! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1m1vOk8vHw— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 21, 2017
#SwissCyborg @WWECesaro is not amused, @WWEUniverse... #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/MjOYs4wjtU— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
Former #Shield brothers @WWERollins & @TheDeanAmbrose are out to become the DOWNFALL of #TheBar! #SummerSlam @DiGiornoPizza #CrispyPanPizza pic.twitter.com/SQUgZQF2Jp— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
It's OK...@WWERollins knows by now that this comes with the territory when teaming with @TheDeanAmbrose! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/4ZfhpOOWF1— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 21, 2017
There was so much force behind this Clothesline, it even turned @TheDeanAmbrose inside-out! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/c0pcs52ANk— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
We've seen the #Sharpshooter work to perfection already once tonight...— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 21, 2017
Can @WWECesaro make it happen again here?! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/u6IstOdRzF
WHAT A SEQUENCE leading to @TheDeanAmbrose & @WWERollins becoming the NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampions! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/CjHhE68iAW— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
The hounds are back on top. #SummerSlam @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/RH7d0VnWCQ— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 21, 2017
