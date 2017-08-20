WWE United States Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Back to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon to serve as the special referee. Kevin Owens is out next, followed by WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

AJ attacks Owens before the bell as Shane tries to stop it. Owens fires back and they brawl. Shane breaks it up and we get the bell. AJ takes control early on and hits a nice kick to the face from the apron to the floor. Owens brings it back in and beats AJ down, yelling about being the man. AJ comes back with a backbreaker. More back and forth action. Owens with a shot to the throat coming out of the corner. Owens goes on and hits a big clothesline. Owens with more strikes and trash talking. Owens with chops in the corner now. Owens keeps control and hits a corner cannonball for a close 2 count.

Owens hits a senton and keeps AJ grounded on the mat, still talking trash. They get up and Owens keeps control but AJ tells him to bring it. Heavy back and forth now. AJ nails a Facebuster on Owens. Owens blocks a Styles Clash and backdrops AJ. AJ goes for a moonsault but lands on his feet. Owens with a big superkick. AJ blocks a pop-up powerbomb and hits the fireman's carry neckbreaker for a 2 count. AJ goes to the top but Owens cuts him off, possibly pushing Shane into him. Owens takes AJ up top and puts him on his shoulders but AJ slides out and hits the sunset flip powerbomb. AJ goes for the springboard inverted 450 but Shane gets caught in the crossfire as he was checking on Owens. They're all down now.

Owens nails a pop-up powerbomb but AJ kicks out at 2. Owens yells at Shane. Owens continues arguing with Shane as AJ recovers. They get in each other's face. AJ ends up applying the Calf Crusher to Owens. Owens ends up kicking AJ into Shane. Shane gets sent out to the floor. AJ applies the Calf Crusher again but there is no referee. Shane is slow to get up on the floor. Owens is tapping but Shane is still on the floor.

Shane comes back in and AJ argues with him. AJ puts his hands on Shane but gets shoved back. AJ charges but Owens sends him face first into the turnbuckle. AJ comes out of the corner and nails a forearm. Owens launches AJ into the corner with a suplex. They end up on the top again, trading positions. Owens drives Owens AJ into the mat with a suplex but AJ still kicks out. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring. AJ ends up missing a pele kick but Owens hits a superkick. AJ stops a pop-up powerbomb. Styles goes on and nails the Styles Clash but Owens kicks out.

Owens ends up getting a close pin on AJ as AJ got his foot on the bottom rope, leading to Owens and Shane arguing. Owens puts his finger in Shane's face and backs him into the corner. Owens jabs his finger at Shane. Shane warns Owens and does the same. Owens warns Shane not to touch him. Owens shoves Shane. Shane shoves him back into a roll-up from AJ for a 2 count. AJ nails a pele kick and Owens is stunned. AJ goes on and springboards in with the Phenomenal Forearm and Owens goes down. AJ with a Styles Clash in the middle of the ring for the pin.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, AJ takes the title and stands tall as Shane raises his arm. AJ walks around with the title as we go to replays.

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. To access our full SummerSlam coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.