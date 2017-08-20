Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title: Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

Back to the ring and out first comes Braun Strowman to a pop for tonight's main event. Samoa Joe is out next as fans chant his name. The boos start up before Roman Reigns even makes his entrance but out he comes to a loud mixed reaction. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is out last with Paul Heyman as fans pop. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

Heyman interrupts JoJo and does the grand introduction for his client. The bell rings and Joe attacks Lesnar, Braun attacks Reigns. Braun tosses Reigns to the floor and follows. Joe and Lesnar take turns in the corner. Lesnar with a belly-to-belly suplex that sends Joe out to the floor. Reigns sends Braun into the steel ring post. Reigns stares at Lesnar. Lesnar tells him to bring it.

Reigns enters the ring and Lesnar laughs. Reigns charges and Lesnar catches him in a German suplex. Joe runs in and Lesnar hits him with a German suplex. Lesnar stands tall. Braun steps up to the apron and fans pop as he stares Lesnar down. Lesnar waits as Braun talks trash and approaches him. Reigns runs in and attacks Lesnar. Joe runs in and attacks Braun. Lesnar works over Reigns while Braun takes Joe down. Lesnar and Braun clear the ring, then face off again. Fans pop. Lesnar charges but Braun sends him into the corner and splashes him. Braun clotheslines Lesnar over the top rope. Fans pop as Braun stands tall. Reigns comes in but Braun takes him out. Reigns sends Braun into the ring post and he goes to the floor. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch to Lesnar on the floor. Reigns charges but Joe sidesteps and Reigns spears Lesnar through the barrier.

Braun drops Reigns at ringside and shoves Joe over the announce table. Fans chant "this is awesome" as Braun fights Lesnar off and scoops him. Braun powerslams Lesnar through an announce table for a big pop.

Fans chant for Braun now. Reigns shuts him down. Joe runs the ropes and dives out onto Reigns, taking him down on the floor. Braun launches one of the announcer chairs at Reigns and Joe. Braun takes apart an announce table now. Lesnar stumbles to his feet. Braun scoops Lesnar and powerslams him through another announce table. Fans chant for another table. Braun goes over to another announce table and turns it over on Lesnar. Graves wonders if he just broke Lesnar's legs. Heyman begs Braun to stop. Referees, officials and trainers are down to check on Lesnar and turn the table over off him. Fans chant "this is awesome" again. A stretcher is brought out by paramedics now. Heyman is losing his mind. Lesnar is strapped to a body board as we get a replay of the three table bumps Lesnar took from Braun. Fans sing "goodbye" as Lesnar is stretchered away. Braun yells at Lesnar.

Braun scoops part of the steel steps and drives them into Joe's face, then Reigns. Joe takes another steps shot to the face. Braun tosses the steps into the ring. Braun rolls Reigns into the ring. Reigns decks him. Fans boo as Reigns turns it around on Braun. Reigns grabs the steps and hits Braun with them. Reigns with another steps shot to the head. A third shot with the steps knocks Braun out of the ring. Joe comes from behind and rolls Reigns up for a close 2 count. Joe with an inverted atomic drop and a senton for a 2 count on Reigns. Reigns blocks the Uranage and hits a Samoan Drop for a 2 count on Joe. Joe blocks a Superman punch and goes for the Coquina Clutch. Braun comes in and ends up hitting a chokeslam on Reigns for a 2 count.

We see that Braun is busted open on his head now. Lesnar starts marching back to the ring. He faces off with Braun, tackles him and unloads with hammer fists. Lesnar rocks Braun and sends him out of the ring. Reigns comes in but Lesnar nails a German on him. Joe rushes but Lesnar hits him with another German. Braun comes in and scoops Lesnar but Lesnar counters. Lesnar tries for a German but Braun fights it. Braun elbows Lesnar. Braun grabs Lesnar but Lesnar tries for the Kimura Lock. Reigns runs over and hits a Superman punch, breaking Braun's hold on Lesnar. Reigns with two more Superman punches on Lesnar as fans boo. Reigns hits a spear on Lesnar for a 2 count.

Reigns gets up but Joe applies the Coquina Clutch. Braun breaks it with a dropkick. Braun powerslams Joe and covers for the pin but Lesnar pulls the referee out to the floor. Reigns with a Superman punch on Lesnar on the floor. Reigns comes in and counters Braun with a Superman punch. Reigns with a 2 count as Braun powers up. Reigns charges for a spear but Braun boots him. Braun with a powerslam on Reigns for a 2 count as Lesnar breaks it up. Fans chant "this is awesome" again. Everyone is down but Braun gets up first. Braun grabs Lesnar but Lesnar powers up for a F5. Braun counters it. Reigns spears Lesnar and Braun at the same time as Braun is looking to powerslam Lesnar. Lesnar scoops Reigns for the F5 but Joe makes the save. Joe sends Reigns to the floor and applies the Coquina Clutch on Lesnar in the middle of the ring.

Lesnar breaks the hold and hits the F5 on Joe for a close 2 count as Reigns makes the save. Reigns waits for Lesnar to get up and nails a Superman punch but Lesnar is still up. Reigns hits another Superman punch. Lesnar goes down after a third punch. Reigns waits for Lesnar again. Lesnar catches Reigns in mid-air and nails the F5 for the pin.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

After the match, Lesnar takes the title and joins Heyman at ringside. Braun is down at ringside. Lesnar falls down on the floor and clutches the title as Heyman checks on him. We go to replays. We come back to Lesnar still down clutching the title. Reigns is on his back in the ring. Lesnar slowly gets to his feet and stands tall. Joe is also trying to get up. Heyman raises Lesnar's arm and they laugh while looking back at the ring as SummerSlam goes off the air.

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. To access our full SummerSlam coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.