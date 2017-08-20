- Above is video of new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos interrupting Mike Rome after their win over The New Day during the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. The Usos say they went out and gave it their all, and if you don't know now - you now that it's not paranoia... it's The Usos.

- Actor Macaulay Culkin and Shane McMahon's sons were among those in the crowd at the Barclays Center for SummerSlam. Culkin has appeared at WWE events in the past.

- Naomi tweeted the following on losing the SmackDown Women's Title to Natalya at SummerSlam:

Congrats @NatbyNature but just know you can never stop my GLOW https://t.co/dH9hi0Jvrd — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) August 21, 2017

