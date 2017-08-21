- Above is video of new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville hushing Mike Rome after his win over Akira Tozawa on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. Neville says to everyone who denied him and to everyone who watched last week's RAW but didn't realize that Tozawa's win was a fluke - he is Neville and WWE 205 Live is his. Neville says 205 Live will continue to be his until he is done with it.
- Actor and lifelong fan Lin Manuel was in attendance for SummerSlam last night. Here he is with Rome, Kalisto and referee Jason Ayers:
EXCLUSIVE: @HamiltonMusical creator @Lin_Manuel just wanted to be in the ARENA where it happens... #SummerSlam #BitOfADay pic.twitter.com/oECu81Pq64— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
A pleasure meeting @Lin_Manuel tonight at @WWE #Summerslam! pic.twitter.com/jRFl4Pa6Kp— Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) August 21, 2017
I am not throwing away my shot! @lin_manuel #luchaluchalucha #latinos #ImagineLuchaAchieve #LuchaLuchaLucha true inspiration.. pic.twitter.com/QtJn0aA6PM— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) August 21, 2017
