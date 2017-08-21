Below are spoilers from Sunday's GFW Impact tapings in Orlando, which should air on September 21st and September 28th but the order for this week's ongoing tapings will likely be different from how they filmed. Thanks to @TheRogueFan for the spoilers:

* Dezmond Xavier defeated X Division Champion Trevor Lee, Peter Williams, Matt Sydal, Garza Jr, Sonjay Dutt in a six-way non-title match. Xavier pinned Lee for the win

* Knockouts Champion Sienna comes out to reveal her Bound For Glory plans. Sienna says she has to be the GFW Hall of Fame inductee this year. Gail Kim interrupts and wants her rematch at BFG. Taryn Terrell comes out and says Gail has never beat her. Allie comes out next and says she deserves a title shot because she's been working hard. Karen Jarrett is out next. She makes Sienna vs. Gail vs. Taryn vs. Allie at BFG

* Johnny Impact defeated Texano

* OVE defeated The LAX to become the new GFW Tag Team Champions. This match will air on Victory Road

* Jeremy Borash says there's evidence that Joseph Park has been stealing from Grado. Park comes out and pushes JB, saying he's not a thief. Park says no one will disrespect him and this crowd sucks. JB says Park will be put on trial later tonight

* Matt Sydal, Petey Williams and Sonjay Dutt defeated Andrew Everett, Caleb Konley and X Division Champion Trevor Lee when Sydal pinned Everett. After the match, Dutt challenges Lee for BFG. Petey says the title shot is his but Sydal says it's his. The segment ends with the faces arguing

* GFW Tag Team Champions OVE defeated Jon Bolen and Trey Miguel

* James Storm, Allie and Dezmond Xavier defeated Andrew Everett, Texano and Knockouts Champion Sienna when Storm pinned Everett

* There's an in-ring trial where Park admits to stealing from Grado but he has Grado's visa. Park suggests a match with himself at BFG. If Grado wins, he gets to stay but if he loses, he has to leave. Grado signs the contract. Park then announces that Grado will be facing Abyss in a Monster's Ball match at BFG

* James Storm comes out for a segment to air on Victory Road. He says the AAA guys want to disrespect him but he's the best in GFW. Texano interrupts and the crowd chants USA. Storm stops them and says we're all humans, this isn't USA vs. Mexico. Texano and Storm brawl. Fantasma is out next for the double team. Fantasma says Texano is a cowboy too. Fantasma supports GFW but AAA is the best in the world. Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III is out to save Storm. They shake hands

* Sienna, Taryn Terrell and Taya defeated Rosemary, Gail Kim and Allie in a match for Victory Road. Sienna pinned Allie

* GFW World Champion Eli Drake retained over Johnny Impact in a match for Victory Road. The match had referee bumps and interference. Drake and Chris Adonis beat Johnny down after the match. Garza Jr runs out to make the save but The LAX comes out and attacks Garza. Chaos breaks out. Adonis attacks referees and stands tall with Drake to end the show

