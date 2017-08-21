UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes actor Brad Pitt would topple CM Punk in a fight, based on comments made during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

While speaking with retired MMA fighter Brendan Schaub, Rogan and Schaub were bantering about actor Brad Pitt shadow boxing when Rogan offered the hot take.

"I think Brad Pitt would f—- CM Punk up," Rogan explained.

"Also I think Brad Pitt - that guy lived with Angelina Jolie for like 10 years. Do you know how much rage he must have pent up inside of him? Talk of organic sustainable farming and adopting new kids."

"Just so angry listening to that crazy lady he lived with for decades."

CM Punk, a former 434-day WWE Champion, signed with the UFC in December 2014 after departing from WWE. He made his UFC last September at UFC 203 in Cleveland but lost in 2:14 to Mickey Gall. No official announcement has been made about his future but he remains under UFC contract.

