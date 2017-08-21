- WWE posted this video looking at the various happenings during SummerSlam Week in the New York City area.

- Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted the following after his loss to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last night:

Thank you #SummerSlam !! Thank you Brooklyn !! see ya next Tuesday #SDLive !! Sun rises again. pic.twitter.com/qQf0mSY96J — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 21, 2017

