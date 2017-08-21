Tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with the fallout from last night's big event.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:
* The legend of The Beast lives on
* Will Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose be able to function cohesively as Raw Tag Team Champions?
* Will Titus Worldwide get Akira Tozawa a hasty rematch?
* The Demon reigns over The New Face of Fear
* Sasha Banks withstands "Five Feet of Fury"
Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage, news and notes.
