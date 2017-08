- John Cena will be returning to TODAY on NBC this morning with The Bella Twins to promote Total Bellas.

- As seen at SummerSlam last night, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar pinned Roman Reigns to win the Fatal 4-Way and defend his championship. Reigns has yet to win a match on pay-per-view since defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 in April.

- Speaking of The Undertaker, we noted that he was in New York this past weekend. His wife, former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool, posted this photo backstage at SummerSlam with new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya:

