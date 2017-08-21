- As noted, Lin Manuel of Hamilton fame was backstage at SummerSlam last night. Other celebrities backstage included Macaulay Culkin and Seth Green, who is writing and directing the upcoming film Changeland, which stars Randy Orton.
- Former WWE Diva Kaitlyn posted the photo below of her catching up with her close friend, AJ Lee, in Chicago this past weekend:
My last night in Chicago with this this one. We're adults so we eat pizza at 11:30 at night. There's certain people that you will have in your life until end of time. AJ has always been a rock, a mentor, best friend and a life partner (or at least that's the term we use to describe our relationship). #MyFirstMyBestmyLast #chicago #mybean
