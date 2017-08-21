- As noted, Lin Manuel of Hamilton fame was backstage at SummerSlam last night. Other celebrities backstage included Macaulay Culkin and Seth Green, who is writing and directing the upcoming film Changeland, which stars Randy Orton.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Naomi will be appearing at the Tapout Fitness Gym at 139 W. 32nd St. in New York, N.Y. this Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m.

- Former WWE Diva Kaitlyn posted the photo below of her catching up with her close friend, AJ Lee, in Chicago this past weekend:

