- Above is a new promo for the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. The RAW brand event will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
- WWE just announced WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for tonight's post-SummerSlam RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. They tweeted the following:
.@BrockLesnar is heading to #Raw TONIGHT! Don't miss the #UniversalChampion LIVE at @barclayscenter. pic.twitter.com/5cpi83tNlF— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
