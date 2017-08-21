RauteMusik spoke with Bayley at the WWE 2K18 event in New York City, as seen in the video above. During the interview, Bayley was asked about her shoulder injury, which she sustained in a match against Nia Jax on Raw. Shortly after, Bayley was pulled from her SummerSlam match against Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. Bayley mentioned how physical therapy was going, that she was out of her sling, and when she'll get checked next.

"I just had my second day of physical therapy [last Friday], which was really painful," Bayley said. "Luckily, I lost my sling, so I'm kind of seeing how it feels without having it. This rock tape really helps, but as you can see it's really healing up, my physical therapist is doing a lot of stretching with me and kind of breaking down the tissue around it. So, I'm just starting to be able to move it a little bit, but I mean we have to get strength back and have to be able to be in the ring. I get checked in another month or so."

Sasha Banks faced Nia Jax on Raw to decide who would replace Bayley at SummerSlam. Banks won that match and went on to face Alexa Bliss where she was able to defeat the champion to become a 4-time WWE Raw Women's Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit RauteMusik with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.