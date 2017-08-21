Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN Sportscenter this morning to promote tonight's RAW at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. Reigns admitted to being beat up after last night's wild Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam, saying that he felt like he had been in a car wreck. Reigns pointed out that he's around 275 lbs. and he was the smallest wrestler in that match.

Reigns was also asked about the quasi-Shield reunion storyline that's taken place this summer with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Despite being on the same brand, Reigns has been nowhere near the angle, preventing a full Shield reunion.

"The main thing for me right now, I've been in that Universal title picture," Reigns said. "You can ask Seth or Dean, if they were able to be in that same situation, that's what you go for. You want to have that top title, and that's definitely it.

"I'm super proud of those guys, they exemplified what makes the Shield so special [at SummerSlam]. The teamwork and just that brotherhood of just going out there and getting it done - not for yourself, but for the man next to you. It really showed why when we came in, why we were so special."

While all the other possible groupings of the former Shield members has been done since they split in 2014, a full reunion has yet to happen. Reigns admitted that he hopes that it does.

"Hopefully in the near future maybe," Reigns said of a full Shield reunion. "Not only to prolong my career maybe, because it does take it out of you running into those meatballs [Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe] for 30 minutes at a time, but there's just some kind of magic when the three of us get together and we're just moving on all cylinders. It always seems to be a great time for the crowd."

