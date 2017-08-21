- Above is a live YouTube Q&A that The Bella Twins and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan did earlier today.

Brock Lesnar was ready to walk away from WWE feeling, as Paul Heyman proclaimed, that he was being treated unfairly by WWE management. However, if the free-for-all at The Biggest Party of the Summer is any indication, Lesnar clearly wants to continue his unprecedented reign over WWE. But who will dare step up to The Conqueror now? Furthermore, after coming up short in such a chaotic conflict last night, it will be interesting to see what Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe do to get back on top.

- Bayley tweeted the following on Natalya winning the SmackDown Women's Title from Naomi at SummerSlam last night:

This has been a long time coming. Congrats from the bottom of my heart, @NatbyNature. You were always there for all of us. #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/PvgG7Tcvtx — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 21, 2017

