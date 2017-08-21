- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Nia Jax.
- The Singh Brothers tweeted the following on being taken out by Shinsuke Nakamura during the WWE Title match at SummerSlam last night, which saw Jinder Mahal retain:
As kids we watched all #SummerSlam PPV's.— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) August 21, 2017
Last night, we got to live out our dream while being kicked in the face. Love it. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/rrQ9frhN9N
