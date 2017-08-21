- As noted, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Nikki and Brie Bella appeared on TODAY this morning to promote the new season of Total Bellas. During the interview, Cena seemed to hint that his wedding to Nikki would be televised. When asked if the wedding would be taped, Cena said that it was completely up to Nikki, but added that they like to share their lives with the fans.

"The reason why audiences flock to the E! Network is because these women are so open and so honest with their lives," Cena said. "That encompasses everything, they run hard. They're just as busy as anyone - they have an apparel line, they have a wine coming out, they're filming this show, they're filming another show, [they have] a successful YouTube channel. They are as entrepreneurial as you can get. But they still make time for their family, and they make time for experiences to bring for people who follow them on. I'm not going to speak for Nicole and say that we are, but she probably will be like, 'we have to kind of give it to [them]."

- AJ Styles will be at the Comcast Xfinity Tour Bus at the Minnesota State Fair this Friday in St. Paul, Minnesota from noon to 2 p.m. signing autographs and taking photos.

- Cesaro brought a violent end to a beach ball that made an appearance during their SummerSlam match last night. Sheamus mourned the beach ball on Twitter, as seen below:

We can win the Tag Titles back but as for this poor guy it's off to that big beach in the sky... #RIPBeachBall #GoneTooSoon #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ZVjDZmm1tG — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 21, 2017

