- WWE posted this video of SmackDown General Manager Shane McMahon's custom referee jersey being created for SummerSlam last night. Shane officiated the match that saw WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retain over Kevin Owens.

- Below is video of Mike Rome checking in from the Barclays Center ahead of tonight's post-SummerSlam RAW, where he and WWE Superstars were checking out the eclipse. Rome confirms that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and new RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks will be on tonight's show.

