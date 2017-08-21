- As seen above, Tyler Breeze and Fandango are featured in a new ad for StubHub.

Players preparing for battle in the virtual WWE Universe now have a new way to dress for success.

WWE and Scopely introduced an all-new Gear feature in the latest update for WWE Champions. The update to the popular puzzle/role-playing WWE mobile game, developed by Scopely, is available now for download on iOS and Android devices.

The new Gear feature introduces the ability to customize Superstars in WWE Champions, including the ability to modify their in-game looks and play styles. Players can collect and equip Superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker and others with more than 50 unique Gear outfits that can also unlock powerful attributes to the designated playable character. To keep stirring things up, WWE and Scopely will introduce additional Gear outfits in WWE Champions every month.

WWE Champions, which is developed by Scopely, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store for Android devices.