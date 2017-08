WWE announced today that NXT Women's Champion Asuka broke her right collarbone during her match with Ember Moon this past Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. The typical recovery time for the injury is 6-8 weeks.

"During the match, she landed awkwardly from a throw from Ember Moon and was able to complete the match, but had notable pain and discomfort," ringside physician Dr. Jeffrey Westerfield said. "We performed an initial ultrasound backstage that was highly suspicious of a break that was later confirmed by an X-ray."

No timetable has been given for Asuka's return. The next set of NXT tapings takes place this Thursday at Full Sail University.

