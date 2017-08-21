WWE posted the video above of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle promoting tonight's RAW. Angle confirmed that Brock Lesnar will be on tonight's show, and said that "a celebrated Superstar" will also be appearing. Angle wouldn't give any hints on who it may be, but said that he "can't wait for everybody to see who it is."

Earlier this afternoon, WWE posted the video above of Enzo Amore challenging Big Cass to a "Brooklyn Street Fight."

"I want this to come to an end," Angle said. "The only way to do that was to grant Enzo his request. So tonight in a street fight, it will be Enzo vs. Cass. Oh it's true. It's damn true."

