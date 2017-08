As noted, WWE posted the video above of Kurt Angle hyping tonight's RAW and teasing a "celebrated Superstar" for tonight's show.

While it's not confirmed, as we've recently reported, John Cena is set to appear on RAW tonight and work RAW live events and pay-per-views going forward. PWInsider reports that Cena is actually scheduled to wrestle tonight.

