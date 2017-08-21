- In the video above, Sasha Banks receives her custom plates for her Raw Women's Championship. Banks defeated Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam last night to become a four-time WWE Women's Champion.

Screen Rant is reporting that John Cena is in the running for the lead role in an upcoming "comedic" reboot of the hit 1980s series, Knight Rider. Comedian Kevin Hart, who co-starred with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Central Intelligence and the upcoming Jumanji reboot, is said to be a possibility for the voice of KITT. It was noted that nothing has been officially cast, but that the production company is interested in both stars for the project.

Cena recently landed the lead role in the upcoming Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee. It is scheduled to be released on December 21st, 2018.

- In addition to Banks, two-time Cruiserweight Champion Neville also received his custom plates after regaining the title from Akira Tozawa at SummerSlam last night, as seen below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.