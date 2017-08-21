- In the video above, Sasha Banks receives her custom plates for her Raw Women's Championship. Banks defeated Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam last night to become a four-time WWE Women's Champion.
Cena recently landed the lead role in the upcoming Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee. It is scheduled to be released on December 21st, 2018.
- In addition to Banks, two-time Cruiserweight Champion Neville also received his custom plates after regaining the title from Akira Tozawa at SummerSlam last night, as seen below:
EXCLUSIVE: After only a few days, @TozawaAkira's plates come off, and the KING's return to the #Cruiserweight Championship! #RAW @WWENeville pic.twitter.com/3KJsmpvtKx— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.