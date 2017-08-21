- The first episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded features Conor McGregor musing about Mexican boxing gloves, greeting fans and taking a trip to the shooting range. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather goes to the driving range to hit some golf balls and eats some fast food. You can watch it embedded in the video above.

- Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal told MMAJunkie Radio that he is not going to pay $100 to watch Saturday's super-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Instead, he'll check out highlights online.

"Me, I'll wait to watch it on Facebook," said Lawal. "I'm not going to pay $100 to watch a guy make his pro debut versus a guy that's 49-0, looking for his 50th win – a five-time world champion, a guy that's a bronze medalist in the Olympics that should have won gold, a guy that's been boxing his whole life, comes from a family of boxers. I'm not going to watch that mismatch."

Mayweather will face McGregor in one of the most-anticipated fights of all time on Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. We'll have exclusive live coverage here at WrestlingINC.com.

- Brian Stann is leaving his commentary position with the UFC to go back to school and get his MBA. Stann announced on Instagram he is obtaining the graduate degree as part of an opportunity with a growing real estate firm. The following is from Instagram:

