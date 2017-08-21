- The first episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded features Conor McGregor musing about Mexican boxing gloves, greeting fans and taking a trip to the shooting range. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather goes to the driving range to hit some golf balls and eats some fast food. You can watch it embedded in the video above.
"Me, I'll wait to watch it on Facebook," said Lawal. "I'm not going to pay $100 to watch a guy make his pro debut versus a guy that's 49-0, looking for his 50th win – a five-time world champion, a guy that's a bronze medalist in the Olympics that should have won gold, a guy that's been boxing his whole life, comes from a family of boxers. I'm not going to watch that mismatch."
Mayweather will face McGregor in one of the most-anticipated fights of all time on Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. We'll have exclusive live coverage here at WrestlingINC.com.
- Brian Stann is leaving his commentary position with the UFC to go back to school and get his MBA. Stann announced on Instagram he is obtaining the graduate degree as part of an opportunity with a growing real estate firm. The following is from Instagram:
I am announcing my departure from calling fights w/ the UFC. I have been offered an amazing leadership role with a fast growing Real Estate Firm and will be attending Northwestern (Kellogg) for my executive MBA this fall. Thank you to everyone for years of support, especially the athletes and coaches whom I love deeply. I will continue to be a huge MMA supporter and attend many events. Thank you to everyone from FOX and Zuffa who helped me so much in this journey. @jon_anik you are my brother and that will never change, and I cannot tell you how important your friendship has been to me. My wife @teressa_stann who has endured so much and supported me through war, fighting, and now this transition, I love forever and thank you so much. This move is to focus more on my family. I traveled 26 weekends last year for work while also working a full time job. Transition and change are a part of life and I am really excited to prove my worth to my new company and hopefully showcase the diverse skills military veterans and mixed martial artists possess. Thank you all. - Brian
